New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,029 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Exelixis worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 492,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 2,220,150 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,145 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,143 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

