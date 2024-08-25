New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,397 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 27.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

