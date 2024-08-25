New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,397 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 27.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR
KBR Price Performance
Shares of KBR stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.37.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
KBR Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KBR
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.