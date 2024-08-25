New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 192 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.9% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $186.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.41. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

