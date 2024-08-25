New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,855 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $123.54. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

