New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,156 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $67.37 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

