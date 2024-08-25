New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,675 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 193.5% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 46.2% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,658,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $147.48.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.