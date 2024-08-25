NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Raised to C$14.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXE. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.89. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.14.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.