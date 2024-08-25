NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

NXRT stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

