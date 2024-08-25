NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 7,332,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 51,310,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in NIO by 28.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIO by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 439,474 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

