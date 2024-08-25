Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $75,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $30,303,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.