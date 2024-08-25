Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

