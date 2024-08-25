Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $7,838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ArcBest by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $3,524,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 235.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

