Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,779,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $143.02.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

