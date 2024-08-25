Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,528,000 after acquiring an additional 425,620 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.