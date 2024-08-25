Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,287 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Embecta by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Embecta by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.00 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $807.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

