Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,355 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

