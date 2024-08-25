Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rambus by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,976,000 after buying an additional 166,090 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 229,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,549,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 556,850 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Rambus stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

