Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 195.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 130,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In other Movado Group news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $549.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.21%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

