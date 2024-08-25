Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $46.97 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

