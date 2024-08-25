Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 429 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 913,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65,275 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

Insider Activity at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

