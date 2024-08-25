Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 90,003 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1,355.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,003 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Plug Power by 1,079.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 117,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,935 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 134.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

