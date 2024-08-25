Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,551 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,551 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

