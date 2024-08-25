Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.39 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

