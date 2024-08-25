Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $2,673,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 249.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,234 shares of company stock worth $1,747,051. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

