Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $174,971,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,350.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,374.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $973.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

