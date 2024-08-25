Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 102.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in International Seaways by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $263,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

