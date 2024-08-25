Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 15.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Upstart by 273.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 110.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 442.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $35,794,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,125 shares of company stock worth $1,985,361. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Report on UPST

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.