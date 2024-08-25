Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.79 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.13.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFA

About MFA Financial

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.