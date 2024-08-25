Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.