Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $19.58 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

