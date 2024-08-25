Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $612.17 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.81. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

