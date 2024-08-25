Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 7.7 %

RUN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,918 shares of company stock worth $4,352,381 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

