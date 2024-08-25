Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 11,234.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

