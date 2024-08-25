Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,860,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Novanta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,718 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Novanta by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NOVT stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.96. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

