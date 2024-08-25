Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,589 shares of company stock valued at $626,040. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty Properties Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

