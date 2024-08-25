Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 43,985.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $7,055,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 104,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 308,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $28.81 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $665.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Dynamics

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.