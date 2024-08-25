Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $175.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $190.84. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park National

In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of Park National stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

