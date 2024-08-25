Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 11.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 5.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 290,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 627.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of FLNG opened at $27.33 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.11%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

