Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after buying an additional 219,445 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,869 shares of company stock worth $9,406,387. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

