Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,803 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 157,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,333,728.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,754,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,509. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of PAYO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

