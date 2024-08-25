Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 28.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in First Advantage by 155.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 1,042,473 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of FA stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

