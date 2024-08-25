Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

