Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $19,383,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 255,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after acquiring an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 3.4 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.