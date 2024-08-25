Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 68.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 24,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $490.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.