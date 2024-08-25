Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $920.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

