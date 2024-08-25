Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 111,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 763.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 107,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

EFC stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.