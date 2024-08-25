Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 14.05%. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

