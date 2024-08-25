Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NYSE:BGS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $665.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

