Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $40.83 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $906.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.