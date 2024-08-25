Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 154,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.81.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

